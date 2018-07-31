PTI finalises Firdous Naqvi’s name for Sindh Assembly Opp leader

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), after becoming the second largest party of Sindh, has finalised Firdous Shamim Naqvi’s name for the slot of leader of the opposition in the Sindh Assembly, a private media outlet reported on Monday.

According to media reports, Naqvi, who is the party’s Karachi division president, has started consultation with opposition parties in Sindh.

There are a total of 130 general seats in the provincial assembly. The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has emerged as the single largest party with 77 seats while PTI has secured 23 seats, Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) 16, Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) 11, Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) two and Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) one seat.

The PPP has already announced to form the government and nominated Murad Ali Shah as the chief minister.