Prosecutor in Musharraf high treason case steps down

ISLAMABAD: Lawyer Akram Sheikh on Monday stepped down as the prosecutor tasked by the PML-N government to in the high treason case against former military ruler Pervez Musharraf.

In a letter to the secretary to the president, secretary to the prime minister, secretary to the law and justice division and registrars of the Supreme Court and Special Court, Sheikh tendered his resignation just as the special court is all set to resume hearing of the high treason case against Musharraf.

Speaking to an English newspaper, he said, “It has always been my dream that civilian supremacy must prevail and everyone must be held accountable before the law, deterring the imposition of martial law.”

I hope the new government pursues the case to its logical end, he added.

Sheikh, who is known to be a close aide of the PML-N, was appointed as the head of the prosecution team in Musharraf case on December 4, 2013.