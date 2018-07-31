Petition seeking Rana Sanaullah’s disqualification filed in LHC

LAHORE: A plea seeking disqualification of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah over alleged violation of articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution was filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday.

As per the details, the petitioner, Dr Nisar Ahmed, who had lost the July 25 polls to Sanaullah in Faisalabad’s NA-106 constituency, has challenged the former Punjab minister’s win, arguing that he “caused harm to the sanctity of Islam” thereby violating articles 62 and 63 of the constitution.

The petitioner has requested the court to disqualify Rana Sanaullah and sojourn the issuance of the notification of his success.