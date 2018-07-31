Pakistan, Italy to enhance cooperation, says minister

Caretaker minister says media enjoying unprecedented freedom in functional democracy

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Syed Ali Zafar while meeting with Italian Ambassador Stefano Pontecorvo who called on him here on Tuesday said that Pakistan enjoyed cordial ties with Italy as bilateral relationship between the two countries was based on mutual respect and effective cooperation in various fields mutually beneficial to each other.

He said that it was imperative to further boost ties in the realm of culture and information as cultural exchanges were instrumental in enhancing people to people contacts and in understanding each other’s values. Ali Zafar said that Pakistan was a functional democracy where media enjoyed unprecedented freedom and right to freedom of expression was guaranteed by the constitution.

He said that holding of free, fair, peaceful and timely elections on July 25, 2018, was a landmark event paving the way for the third time democratic transition in the country. He expressed the confidence that upcoming elected government would make the institutions of the country more strong and powerful.

Besides other matters of mutual interest, the minister and the ambassador discussed in detail bilateral cooperation in the fields of media, information, culture and energy. Stefano Pontecorvo showed his keen interest for cooperation and collaboration in the energy sector. Ali Zafar said that fulfilling energy requirements was critical as it strengthened the economy and improved stability in the country.