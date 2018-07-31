Nigerian delegation visits Bahria Town Karachi

KARACHI: Bahria Town Karachi welcomed a six-member delegation from Nigeria. Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs invited the delegation in order to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries as well as, highlighting a softer and positive image of Pakistan to the international community. The delegation visited Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi. While in Karachi, they especially showed interest in visiting Bahria Town Karachi.

The delegation consisted of National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies Nigeria Acting Director General Jonathan Mela Juma, Authority Newspaper Limited Abuja Reporter Okeke John Chinaka, Leadership Newspaper Foreign Affairs Correspondent Opurum Kingsley Chukwuma, Africa Independent Television – Nigerian Satellite Television Station Broadcast Journalist Sadiyat Inoh Abah, Media Trust Limited Chief Executive Officer/Editor-in-Chief Mannir Dan-Ali Ali, and College of Nigeria Director General Administrative Staff Cecilia Umaru Gayya

The management of Bahria Town Karachi gave the delegation a detailed briefing about the projects there and gave them the tour of the town. On this occasion, Jonathan Mela Juma shared his enthusiasm about the projects by saying: “After seeing Bahria Town Karachi, it’s very clear that great ideas, extensive planning, conceptualisation and a highly motivated team are behind this project”.

He not only congratulated the Bahria Town team for their hard work and intention of providing the best to their country but also for the people who showed confidence in the project. He further said, “This project has everything, including hospitals, schools, sports facilities, cinema, golf course, a dancing fountain, and zoo. In short, this project has every possible facility which I have not seen in any other housing project.”

Another member of the delegation Sadiyat Inog Abah said, “Our perception of Pakistan has totally changed. Pakistan is definitely not the country we have heard about through international media. And by seeing Bahria Town Karachi I would say that Pakistan is the most competitive country and is on its way towards development at a fast pace. I think people from all over the world should visit Pakistan and Bahria Town and see that it’s definitely not lagging behind.

The delegation was impressed by the speed with which the project is being executed by a team of tens of thousands of workers, some of whom are at work in a 24-hour shift. Their visit stretched into the night where they saw the whole town lit up. The delegates witnessed the dancing fountain. A luxurious dinner was also hosted in the honour of the visiting delegates.