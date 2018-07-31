Mohammad Irfan to feature in Caribbean Premier League

LAHORE: Pakistani fast bowler Mohammad Irfan has been called up by the Barbados Tridents for the upcoming Caribbean Premier League (CPL), reported ICC.

The 36-year-old will replace fellow left-armer Junaid Khan, who has withdrawn himself from the tournament.

It’s an impressive coup for Barbados Tridents, who have acquired a player with very similar qualities to Khan.

Despite playing just four Tests, Irfan has excelled in the white-ball format, taking 83 wickets in 60 ODIs and 15 wickets in 20 T20 Internationals.

Irfan has been a regular on the franchise T20 circuit. Most recently, he took six wickets in six games for the Edmonton Royals in the Global T20 Canada competition and claimed 12 victims – albeit with an economy rate of 9.61 – for the Karachi Kings in his native Pakistan Super League this year.

Tridents head coach Robin Singh said: “It is a disappointment not to have Junaid available but the experience of another left-arm quick like Mohammed Irfan will be an asset to our campaign.

“He is no stranger to international cricket and this know-how, coupled with his unique ability with the ball, means he will be a key part of the Tridents attack and a handful for opposing batsmen.”