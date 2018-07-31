Miandad says he’ll auction ’92 World Cup ball for dams fund

KARACHI: Legendary batsman Javed Miandad on Monday said he will be auctioning the ball used in the final of 1992 World Cup to raise funds for the construction of new dams in the country.

In a message on social media, the veteran cricketer said, “The money collected from the auction of the ball will be donated to Supreme Court of Pakistan Diamer Basha and Mohmand Dam Fund.”



In 1992, Pakistan won its only cricket World Cup under the captaincy of Imran Khan. Miandad was part of the star-studded squad which had the likes of Wasim Akram, Inzamam-ul-Haq and Mushtaq Ahmed.

The fund set up by Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar has so far received Rs. 441.6 million for the construction of new water dams, according to the Supreme Court’s website.

Eminent celebrities, politicians and sports personalities have announced to contribute their bit to the noble cause.