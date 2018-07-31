Meera Jee thinks claims to be a better actor than Priyanka Chopra

There is no match to Meera Jee’s confidence.

Earlier on Tuesday, it was revealed that Priyanka Chopra is expected to share the screen with Hollywood actor Chris Pratt. However, Meera Jee did not appreciate this piece of news or Priyanka’s achievement and tweeted, “I am a better actor than Priyanka. Universal Studios, Hollywood, please consider me.”

The fans made a joke out of Meera’s tweet and mocked her English accent.

Meanwhile, if reports are to go by, Priyanka is all set to appear in Cowboy Ninja Viking alongside Chris. Currently, in its pre-production phase, the film is being helmed by Game of Thrones famed director Michelle MacLaren.

Based on the Image Comics graphic novel by A J Lieberman and illustrator Riley Rossmo, the story revolves around a counter-intelligence unit formed by psychotherapist Sebastian Ghislain, who transforms agents known as Triplets, a reference to multiple personalities.

Pratt is playing a formidable agent with the fighting skills and personalities of a cowboy, a ninja and a viking, while Chopra is expected to play his love interest.

The film, currently in pre-production, is slated for release on June 28, 2019.