ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday directed the authorities concerned to look into new Islamabad International Airport’s (IIA) design and make amendments to it if required.

The CJP was hearing a suo motu case regarding the accumulation of rainwater at the airport.

During the hearing, the additional attorney general informed the top court that rainwater had accumulated in the parking area and not the boarding counter. To this, the CJP said the parking area was also the airport’s part.

The top judge also observed that the court had to look at the airport’s construction and not its design.

The video clip that revealed footages of the accumulated voter was replayed in the courtroom.

Civil Aviation Agency officials (CAA) told the court that the airport’s initial cost was Rs37 billion but it had been increased to RS106 billion.

The CJP noted that despite such hefty costs, works at the airport had still not concluded.

Moreover, the CJP also said that it was observed that it was being repeatedly said that Chaudhry Muneer constructed the airport but he had only constructed the runway and no one should be scandalised without a reason.

It is pertinent to note that Muneer is convicted former prime minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif’s granddaughter’s father-in-law.