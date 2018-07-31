Judicial commission summons garbage collection firms for violating terms of contract: report

KARACHI: Following the complaint of the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board chief, the Supreme Court-mandated commission on water and sanitation in Sindh on Monday summoned two contractors tasked with the disposal of garbage in South and East districts for breaching their contract, local media reports have informed.

Head of the commission retried Justice Amir Hani Muslim issued notices to both the contractors and directed them to present themselves on Aug 1 with an explanation that why their contract should not be annulled and/or penal clauses should not be invoked against them for defiance of the terms of the contracts.

SSWMB managing director Saeed Ahmed Mangnejo has brought to the notice of the commission some serious complaints against both contractors and contended that they were not complying with the terms and conditions under which the contract was awarded to them.

He further said that the contractors had withdrawn the manpower in violation of the terms of the contract.

There were some other serious allegations against the contractors and the commission directed the SSWMB MD to place the same before it in writing.