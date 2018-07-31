JCP selects Justice Syeda Tahira Safdar for BHC top judge post

ISLAMABAD: The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) unanimously approved the appointment of Justice Syeda Tahira Safdar as the chief justice of the Balochistan High Court (BHC), a local media outlet reported on Monday.

The JCP meeting was chaired by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar. Syeda Tahira Safdar will be the first woman in the country’s history to attain the top post of a high court judge. The current BHC Chief Justice Muhammad Noor Meskanzai is scheduled to retire in September 1 this year after serving for almost four years.