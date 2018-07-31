Javed Miandad retracts statement alleging winning candidates of ‘horse trading’

Former cricketer Javed Miandad on Tuesday clarified that his earlier statement was not against the newly-elected government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) or Imran Khan and his words had been “misinterpreted”.

In a video message making rounds over social and mainstream media, the 61-year-old sportsman on Monday had alleged the winners of the general elections of “horse trading”.

Elucidating his earlier statement, Miandad on Tuesday said that his words were “misstated by the public” and he would never demean the would-be premier Imran Khan. “My statement from yesterday was gravely misapprehended. Someone who voiced his support for ‘Naya Pakistan’ has become a victim of horse trading,” he said.

The cricketing legend clarified that incorrect declarations were getting linked with him, adding that he had known Imran Khan for the past 20 years and could “provide a guarantee for him”.

Miandad said the masses were aware of who the real culprits were and who had dissipated the finances, adding, “I would never speak ill of a person who has been struggling for the past 20 years.” He also said that Khan had secured the majority in the general elections, and so, he should be the one forming the government.

On Monday, the former cricketer had come under severe criticism of social media users after he leveled horse trading allegations on the winning candidates of the July 25 polls.

In his video message, Miandad had demanded from the chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) to take notice of the “vote trading” and said, “No one has got any vision or plan. All they want is the hard earned money of the masses.” He had also said that MPAs and MNAs-elect were “auctioning themselves” only to loot the masses.