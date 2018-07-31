Independents sign affidavit of allegiance to join PTI

A picture making rounds on social media shows Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan meeting one of the independent candidates who joined his party alongside senior aide Jehangir Khan Tareen.

In the photograph, Tareen is holding an affidavit, presumably signed by the independent candidate before his allegiance to the PTI. While the opposition parties claim that Tareen is ‘buying out’ the independent in order to give PTI the lead in centre and Punjab, the party has denied all such allegations, claiming that the candidates have pledged their full support to fulfil the vision of the PTI chief.

According to media reports, the independent candidates were made to sign an affidavit to promise that they would support the PTI candidates for the top positions in Punjab and the federal government. The candidates pledged that they would not demand of ministries and other powerful positions once PTI comes into power, they added.

In this regard, PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that many independent candidates were those who couldn’t be allotted the PTI ticket due to which they contest on their own. “The estranged candidates have again opted for the PTI,” he said.

Qureshi made it clear that any independent candidate who was bribed to join the PTI should come forward. He said, “We neither offered them money nor positions.”

Briefing about the party’s strength for forming a government in the province, PTI Spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry said that with the joining of 10 more independents on Monday, the PTI’s number had reached 149.