Hockey team ends protest after PHF president assures daily allowance

KARACHI: Pakistan national hockey team captain Rizwan Senior on Tuesday said that Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) President Khalid Sajjad Khokar has assured him that players will be given daily allowances.

Addressing a press conference, the captain said that the team is ending the sit out protest since the PHF president has given his assurance. “We took the drastic step of protesting over the non-issuance of their daily allowance but now the issue is resolved,” Rizwan said, adding that they were not under any pressure for holding the press conference.

On Monday, Pakistan hockey team warned to sit out the Asian Games as part of their protest against the non-issuance of due daily allowances.

Pakistan hockey skipper Rizwan Senior said, “The players have not yet received the daily allowance for the training camp held for Champions Trophy.”

He added, “We won’t participate in the Asian Games if we aren’t given our due daily allowance.”

“It’s not a revolt we are asking for our due right,” Rizwan clarified.

The national side’s training camp was scheduled in Holland for the Champions Trophy. Senior player Imran Butt said that the team has conveyed their decision to the team management.