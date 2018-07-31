Fazl asks Imran to ‘open all constituencies’

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief and Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) President Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Tuesday demanded Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan “open all constituencies” as per the promise made during his victory speech.

During a press conference after winning the July 25 election, Imran had said that he would cooperate with those who have reservations over the elections.

After a meeting between leaders of MMA, Fazlur Rehman demanded that every constituency be opened and that the government should not be formed on the basis of current results. He also demanded thumb verification of all votes.

He alleged that the PTI had emerged as the largest political party only as a result of rigging and should refrain from forming a cabinet before the prime minister is elected as it does not have a majority.

“When PTI does not have the majority, other parties have the right to attempt to form the government,” Rahman said, alleging that the party was engaging in the “worst horse trading in history”.

Showing flexibility over his previous stance of not taking oath in the new National Assembly, he said that the Jamaat-e-Islami’s (JI) suggestion that elected MMA members should sit in the NA will be taken to the All Parties Conference (APC).

The JUI-F chief also asked MMA workers to continue protesting at a local level and said that a call for national protests would be given after the APC. He also asked the ECP to accept that it has been unable to perform its constitutional duty.