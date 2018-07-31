Dubai bound passenger held with heroin at Multan airport

MULTAN: The Airport Security Forces (ASF) foiled a bid to smuggle 2.7-kilogram heroin to Dubai and arrested a man here on Monday.

The ASF sources said that during the baggage search of a passenger leaving for Dubai through a private airline flight at Multan International airport, 2.7-kilogramme heroin concealed in secret cavities was recovered.

The confiscated heroin was worth millions of rupees in the international market. The passenger was offloaded and arrested and handed over to Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) for further investigation.