CS seeks proposals for future roadmap of administrative depts

–Akbar Durrani orders rehabilitation of historic buildings situated on The Mall

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Secretary Akbar Durrani on Tuesday directed the administrative secretaries to report the issues of their respective departments along with suggested solution within five days so that a future roadmap could be devised.

Addressing a meeting of all administrative secretaries at the Civil Secretariat, the chief secretary said that there was a need to take practical steps to improve the education, health and other sectors.

“Punjab has the best officers. We have to work as a team. Officers should come up with innovative ideas instead of relying on the traditional mechanism,” he remarked. The chief secretary said that the task of holding free, fair and peaceful elections had been accomplished due to the hard work and commitment of civil officers, police, rangers and army personnel. He also expressed the hope that government servants would continue to work with the same passion in future.

The chief secretary also ordered to set up special cells at different departments to implement court orders regarding the regularisation of employees and also directed to constitute a provincial level committee under the chairmanship of services secretary to supervise the process.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary Tariq Najeeb Najmi, Additional Chief Secretary Home Capt (r) Nasim Nawaz and administrative secretaries of different departments.

Earlier, chairing a meeting held following the directions of Lahore High Court (LHC), the chief secretary said that all possible steps would be taken for the rehabilitation of historic buildings situated on the Mall Road.

“Preservation of historic buildings and sites is the collective responsibility of all citizens,” he said and opined that there was a need to work for the preservation of old buildings and sites not only in Lahore but also in other historic cities like Taxila and Harappa. Lahore Lord Mayor Col (r) Mubashir, at the occasion, told the meeting that funds were available for the restoration of historic buildings located on The Mall.