Continue investigation into PIA CEO’s appointment, SC orders NAB

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar on Tuesday directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to continue its investigation into the appointment of Musharraf Rasool Cyan as CEO of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

“The Supreme Court is not suspending Cyan in a quo warranto petition filed against him as we do not want to set any wrong examples,” said the CJP during the hearing of a suo motu case about PIA’s air safari.

The suo motu notice was taken by the CJP in relation to the difficulties passengers were facing at Skardu airport in addition to being overcharged for traveling to northern areas of the country.

“Laws were not followed in the appointment of Cyan as PIA CEO. The PIA CEO repeatedly misinformed the court,” he remarked.

“I was informed that the PIA CEO draws a salary of Rs1.4 million but later found out that he is paid Rs2 million. The court was misinformed regarding the PIA CEO’s salary,” Nisar observed.

“We are taking PIA’s case very seriously and are waiting for the airline’s audit report over the last ten years,” he remarked further.

He added that “We will be able to pinpoint corruption in the state-owned airline after we receive the audit reports”.

“Tickets to northern areas are priced at Rs32,000. The residents of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) want PIA to reduce the fare,” he observed in reference to air ares to northern areas of the country.

“Why is PIA paying such a huge sum for their counsel’s fee?” Nisar inquired in reference to the PIA hiring Naeem Bukhari for the case.

“I am taking the fee to donate it to the dam fund,” Bukhari answered.

“If you are PIA’s counsel then how will the next cabinet probe into the CEO’s appointment?” the CJP noted.

The hearing was adjourned till Monday.