BSEK announces SSC general results

KARACHI: The Board of Secondary Education, Karachi (BSEK) here on Tuesday announced the results for Secondary School Certificate, General Group, with a total pass percentage of 62.44%.

All first three positions were clinched by girls with Sabih uz Zoha d/o Muhammad Saeed (Iqra Huffaz Secondary School, North Nazimabad) being the top scorer with 762 marks out of 850 (89.64%).

Madiha d/o Zahid Hussain (CP Berar High School) clinched the second position with 758/850 (89.17%) followed by Laiba Ather d/o of Ather Ilyas (D.M.S.Girls High School) securing the third position with 754/850 (88.70%).

Of the total 201 A-one graders, 169 were girls (164 regular and five private) as compared to 32 boys including 31 regular ones and one private one.

According to statistics shared by BSEK 15199 students were registered as regular students, however, 14604 (96.09%) appeared in the exams of whom 9439 (64.63%) were declared pass, including 195 (1.34%) securing A-One grade (80% and above); 1280 (8.76%) declared pass in A-grade; 2269 (15.545) clearing their exams in B grade; 3183 ((21.80%) in C grade; 2278 (15.60%) in D grade and 234 (1.60%) in E grade.

Eight thousand, seven hundred and twenty-four (8724) were mentioned to be registered for the SSC-Exam (part two) as private students with 7079 (81.14%) appearing in the same and only six candidates could secure A-One grade and 115 (1.62%) clinching A grade; 580 (8.19%) were declared pass in B grade; 1633 (23.07%) got C grade; 1380 (19.49%) passed in D grade and 119 (1.685) with E grade.

Two hundred and sixty-six (266) of these private candidates were declared pass in additional subjects.

The total pass aggregate for regular students was said to be 9439 (64.63%) as against 4099 (57.90) private candidates.

Of the regular candidates, 3562 were boys and 11042 girls whereas the private candidates included 5149 boys and 1930 girls.