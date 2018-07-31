Brazil’s senior military official calls on defence minister

Naeem Lodhi, Ademir Sobrinho exchange views on diversifying defence cooperation

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Staff of the Brazilian armed forces Admiral Ademir Sobrinho called on Caretaker Minister for Defence Naeem Khalid Lodhi in his office here at the Ministry of Defence.

The minister welcomed the admiral, whose visit is the first-ever by a Brazilian chief of staff to Pakistan. During the meeting, matters relating to regional situation and bilateral cooperation came under discussion.

Highlighting Pakistan’s role in the region and its relation with neighbouring countries, the minister dilated on Pakistan’s efforts to achieve peace and stability in the region. He mentioned that Pakistan strongly condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

He said Pakistan has been providing multifaceted support to the international community in the war against terrorism. He emphasised on Pakistan’s efforts to eradicate terrorism especially the success of Zarb-e-Azab, Radd-ul-Fasad and Khyber-IV security operations.

He mentioned that Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Brazil and desires to expand cooperation in all fields. Both the leaders exchanged views on enhancing and diversifying defence cooperation for which considerable potential existed between the two countries.

It was agreed to share experiences with each other on matters like border management and counter-terrorism. The two sides also agreed on the institutionalisation of the defence cooperation through a memorandum of understanding.

Regular exchange of trainees to each other’s training institutions also came under discussion. The minister appreciated the participation of the Brazilian Navy in AMAN-2017 and extended invitation for participation in the IDEAS-2018 and the AMAN-2019.