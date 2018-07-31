Brazilian armed forces chief calls on COAS General Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Brazilian Armed Forces Chief of Staff (COS) Admiral Ademir Sobrinho on Tuesday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters (GHQ), the Army’s media wing said in a statement.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) also stated that matters of mutuals interests were discussed between the chiefs.

The matters included measures to improve bilateral military engagements, bilateral military cooperation and the regional security situation.

Admiral Sobrinho appreciated the COAS’s achievements in the war against terrorism and his professionalism, the ISPR statement also said.

Earlier when the Brazilian admiral arrived, he laid a floral wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada and he was subsequently presented with a guard of honour, the ISPR said.