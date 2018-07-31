BNP chief Mengal raises doubts over election transparency

QUETTA: Balochistan National Party- Mengal (BNP-M) Chief Akhtar Jan Mengal on Tuesday raised doubts about the transparency of the recently conducted polls and said that the results were in contradiction with the public’s mandate.

While addressing a press conference in Quetta, the BNP leader said the recent elections were similar to those in 1970 and called for the establishment of a commission to investigate the elections.

“The election results were delayed for 72 hours – it has never happened before despite previous election commissions lacking resources. Such delaying tactics creates doubts over the transparency of the electoral process,” he said. “Our mandate was stolen from at least 12 constituencies. The ECP has failed in its duty to guide the voters,” he said.

He claimed that the results were tampered with to ensure BNP could not form a government in the province.

He explained that the BNP was invited for talks by the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). He added that the party will not retreat from its position on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and ownership of natural resources.