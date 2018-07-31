BAP-PTI alliance to govern Balochistan, Jamal Kamal to be CM

–Jahangir Tareen and Shah Mahmood Qureshi say PTI endorses BAP’s right to install its chief minister

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PIT) is all set to form a coalition government in Balochistan after the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), which secured the highest number of seats in the province in general election, has agreed to join hands with the PTI in the most troubled province of the country.

In a press conference on Tuesday, BAP chief Jam Kamal made the announcement that his party will form a coalition government with the PTI in Balochistan.

Following this announcement, PTI’s Jahangir Khan Tareen also endorsed Jam Kamal’s nomination as the Balochistan CM.

Speaking at a press conference, Tareen said BAP has the right to choose its chief minister as it has a majority in the province.

“The party has nominated Jam Kamal and the PTI fully supports him as the candidate for Balochistan CM,” he added.

PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi also welcomed BAP’s decision to join hands with PTI for the greater good of Balochistan. “We know that there are forces out there that do not want Balochistan to prosper,” Qureshi said, adding that BAP wants to fight such forces.

“After discussions, for the first time, I am seeing a Balochistan government that does want to work with the Centre and not create an air of confrontation,” he said during his brief media address.

The PTI emerged as the leading party in the July 25 polls and has the required numbers to form its government in the Centre, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). In Balochistan, PTI will form a coalition government with BAP, while in Sindh, it will sit in the opposition.