Assets beyond income: NAB summons Aleem Khan again

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aleem Khan in a case related to owning assets beyond means of income, a private media outlet reported.

NAB Lahore has summoned PTI’s potential candidate for the slot of Punjab chief minister on August 8.

Aleem’s properties in the United States and the United Kingdom are also being investigated.

The PTI leader has twice appeared before the probe body in relation to the ongoing investigation.

According to reports, NAB has not yet been satisfied with Aleem Khan’s responses in the case.