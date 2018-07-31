Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan to reunite onscreen after 8 years for ‘Gulab Jamun’

Real-life popular Bollywood couple Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are all set to appear together after a hiatus of eight years in their upcoming movie, titled Gulab Jamun. They were last seen together in Mani Ratnam’s Raavan. Since then, the two have not shared screen space together much to their fans disappointment.

Confirming the news in an interview with Mid Day, Aishwarya said that while the script had come to them nearly a year and a half back, they couldn’t take the call as Abhishek was keen on taking a break. However, when the project surfaced again, Aishwarya said, “AB and I agreed to do Gulab Jamun. I told AB that he needs to decide what he wants to do after Manmarziyan.”

Speaking further about Gulab Jamun, Aishwarya said it was a beautiful script and that Abhishek and she fitted the bill perfectly.

Recent reports have suggested that Gulab Jamun is to be produced by Anurag Kashyap.

Meanwhile, Abhishek is currently busy with Manmarziyaan alongside Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. The film also directed by Kashyap is expected to release on September 21.

Aishwarya, on the other hand, will soon be seen in Fanney Khan, in which she will share screen space with Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor. The film is all set to release on August 3 and promotions are currently underway.