Adnan Qazi, Farhan Saeed create magic in upcoming song ‘Maula’

Farhan Saeed’s latest release ‘Maula’ is all set to be released on Tuesday evening. The visually appealing video has managed to capture all the emotions and we certainly can’t wait for it.

The song has been produced by Rishi Rich and directed by the Adnan Qazi, who has a number of stellar work to his credit including a song in Arth: The Destination.

The video features Kiran Malik and this is the first project that Farhan and Adnan worked on together.

Farhan Saeed talked about his experience while working with Adnan, “This is the first time I have worked

with Adnan Qazi and he has done a brilliant job.”

“I really like how he perceived Maula and delivered the same visuals that I had in my mind. A lot of hard work and sweat has been put by the entire team,” he added.

Sharing his experience and thoughts on the song, Qazi said, ‘When Farhan approached me for this video,

I was very excited and instantly thought Kiran Malik was a perfect choice for the video.”

He continued saying that the music video required ‘someone uber cool to play this role but at the same time a person with great acting skills’.

“It was an unforgettable experience as we all lived together while shooting for the video. I can’t wait for everyone to watch the video.”

About the surreal locations used in the shoot, Adnan stated, ‘The principal photography took place at

the breathtaking English Channel in Dover and we shot all over London as well as the iconic Epping

forest.”

“These are the locations that are very close to my heart and I visit them every now and then to get a lot more inspiration for my work,” he concluded.