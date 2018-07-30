Zardari demands immediate recounting in NA-230

ISLAMABAD: Amir Fida Paracha, the spokesman to the former President Asif Ali Zardari, has demanded of the chief election commissioner to order the immediate restart of recounting process in constituency NA-230, Badin 2.

In a statement, Paracha said that the returning officer expressed his helplessness to conduct a recount due to the alleged threats by the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) candidate. Paracha said that the difference in votes polled for GDA and PPPP candidates was only 860 votes.

Paracha said that the returning officer started a recount on July 28 who himself mentioned in a letter addressed to provincial election commissioner dated July 29, 2018. “On July 28, the recounting of only 13 polling stations was completed and the RO wrote to the Sindh PEC that in the recounting of 13 polling stations, the victory margin of GDA candidate had decreased,” he stated.

He said that the RO also wrote the GDA candidate “started creating a nuisance and tried to create hurdle in the recounting process by raising unreasonable and baseless objections on the recounting process apparently to avoid the conduct of further recounting proceedings”.

Zardari’s spokesman said that the goons of GDA had attacked PPP workers during a campaign and had created an atmosphere of fear in the constituency. He demanded immediate announcement of the continuation of recounting process in the constituency NA-230.