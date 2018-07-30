Saudi Arabia launches ‘Smart Haj’ initiative

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Ministry of Communication and Information Technology (MCIT) has launched its new “Smart Haj” initiative on the Saudi electronic gate, the Saudi Gazette newspaper reported.

The initiative includes digital services and a list of the most interactive apps for Haj pilgrims. The “Smart Haj” initiative has been designed to provide pilgrims with all the necessary steps required for performing pilgrim, the paper reported.

It also has the inventory of several government apps for pilgrims in Makkah and Madinah. The initiative comes as part of the kingdom’s digital transformation under the Vision 2030. The initiative includes several digital services and interactive apps, the most important of which are a system of electronic navigation inside the Holy Mosque to help visitors know their way to any destination they want.

Launched by the Saudi Red Crescent Society to help pilgrims in case of any medical emergency. Pilgrims will be able to alert the Red Crescent through the SMS service. Launched by the Saudi Post with digital maps of Makkah and Madinah, the Haj and Umrah navigation helps search the offices of Haj organisations, services and facilities, prayer timings and the weather condition.

Health: Users can talk to a large group of doctors in different specialties and consult them on the state of health. Contributes in identifying places of general interest, such as nearest mosques, restaurants, bathrooms, shopping malls, and the shortest routes possible from the current location.