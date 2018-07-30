Pay protest: Pakistan hockey players warn to sit out Asian Games

KARACHI: The Pakistan hockey team warned on Monday to sit out the Asian Games as part of their protest against the non-issuance of due daily allowances.

Pakistan hockey skipper Rizwan Senior said, “The players have not yet received the daily allowance for the training camp held for Champions Trophy.”

He added, “We won’t participate in the Asian Games if we aren’t given our due daily allowance.”

“It’s not a revolt we are asking for our due right,” Rizwan clarified.

The national side’s training camp was scheduled in Holland for the Champions Trophy. Senior player Imran Butt said that the team has conveyed their decision to the team management.

According to reports, Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has not paid daily allowances to players for more than six months, approximately Rs 800,000 to each player. This is the reason why players have refused to take part in the Asian Games.

They have also warned that they will continue with their protest if dues aren’t paid.

TEAM ANNOUNCED:

The players of the Pakistan Hockey team have also urged the government to release funds to PHF in order to get players’ daily allowance which has been in delay since last six months, while the Chief Selector Islahuddin has announced the team for upcoming Asian Games.

The national hockey team which is currently attending the training camp has not been getting the daily allowance from last six months and the players just before the Asian Games have demanded the release of funds so that the PHF can clear their dues.

Meanwhile, the Chief Selector of PHF Islahuddin Siddiqui announced the 18-member team after holding one-day trail at Olympian Islahuddin Academy.

The team being led by Muhammad Rizwan Senior with Ammad Shakeel Butt being his deputy includes, goalkeepers Imran Butt and Amjad Ali, Irfan Senior, Mubashir Ali, Faisal Qadir, Rashid Mehmood, Tasawar Abbas, Umer Bhutta, Shafqat Rasool, Touseeq Arshad, Ejaz Ali, Abu Bakar, Atiq Arshad, Ali Shan, Dilbar Hussain and junior team captain Junaid Manzoor.