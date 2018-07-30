Mustafizur Rahman picked for West Indies T20Is

DHAKA: Mustafizur Rahman will stay on with the Bangladesh squad for the three T20Is starting July 31 in St Kitts. Abul Hasan, who had replaced the left-arm fast bowler for the series against Afghanistan in June, has been left out, reported Cricinfo.

Hasan was Mustafizur’s replacement after the left-arm fast bowler missed the series because of a toe injury he sustained during the IPL. Mustafizur’s workload and injury management soon came into focus once it emerged that he had informed the team management of the injury only after the practice games prior to that series.

Meanwhile, the tour is also over for Anamul Haque, Nazmul Hossain, and Mashrafe Mortaza, who retired from T20Is last year. While Anamul made just 33 runs in the three ODIs, Nazmul didn’t feature in either a single international on tour.

The series opener will be followed by two T20Is at Lauderhill in Florida, which has hosted a number of West Indies internationals and Caribbean Premier League matches in recent times.

Bangladesh’s T20I squad: Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Sabbir Rahman, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Nazmul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Hider, Abu Jayed, Ariful Haque