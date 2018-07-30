Mega corruption case: BHC grants bail to Mushtaq Raisani, Khalid Langrove

QUETTA: The Balochistan High Court (BHC) on Monday granted bail to Mushtaq Raisani and Mir Khalid Langrove in a ‘mega corruption scandal’.

Raisani served as the former Balochistan finance secretary, whereas Langrove was the former financial adviser to chief minister Balochistan. The BHC set bail at Rs5 million each for the two accused in the scandal.

In May 2016, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) raided Raisani’s office and arrested him. The officials also raided his residence and seized Rs730 million in cash and jewellery worth nearly Rs40 million.

Further investigations revealed that the finance secretary also possessed illegal properties in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority.

Following that, several others, including Langrove were also arrested by NAB in the same scandal.

According to reports, in July. NAB also recovered assets worth Rs1.3 billion from Raisani’s possession.

Following that, NAB Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal handed over the documents and keys recovered from Raisani to interim Balochistan Chief Minister Alauddin Marri during a ceremony held at the Bureau’s provincial headquarters.

During the ceremony, the NAB chairman said, “The assets worth Rs650 million were recovered during a raid from Raisani’s home. The assets included foreign currencies, prize bonds, and jewellery among other things.”

“Documents of cars recovered from the former Balochistan finance secretary’s DHA residence in Karachi were formally transferred to the provincial government as well.”