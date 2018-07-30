Man arrested for impersonating NAB officer

SUKKUR: A man was arrested in Sukkur for trying to impersonate an officer of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

NAB Chief justice (r) Javed Iqbal had directed authorities to arrest the offenders. NAB Sukkur Intelligence team assisted by the Jamshoro Police arrested Irshad Ali Channa on Monday.

Channa was involved in extorting money from government officials, politicians and bankers by impersonating a NAB officer on phone. Intelligence officers tracked the cell number, conducted further investigation and arrested him. He was using someone a number registered on someone else’s name.

He confessed to the crime and explained that he obtained money via e-commerce platforms. An FIR has been registered at the Jamshoro Police Station and further investigation is underway.