KP police arrest two for allegedly sexually assaulting transgender person

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police the other day claimed the arrest of two individuals allegedly involved in sexually assaulting a transgender person in Nowshera.

This was said in a Tweet by the police in which it was said that the authorities quickly responded to the incident and thanked the social media users for raising the issue.

Responding swiftly, @NowsheraP has arrested the culprits involved in harassing a Trasgender in #Nowshera#KPPolice thanks the Social Media users for raising the issue pic.twitter.com/C3wAko8eKK — KP Police (@KP_Police1) July 29, 2018

The men were arrested after a video made by the victim surfaced on social media. The victim, in the video, claimed that she and her friend, whose clothes were shown ripped, were made to strip naked by doctors and staff of District Headquarters Hospital, Nowshera

The victim complained that while the accused who were involved in the assault at the event had been arrested, no action against hospital staff had so far been taken.

A tweet issued by Nowshera Police and a statement issued today made no mention of the hospital staff’s involvement in the incident.