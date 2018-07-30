﻿ Judicial commission should probe election ‘rigging’, demands PML-N | Pakistan Today

Judicial commission should probe election ‘rigging’, demands PML-N

11 mins ago BY Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Sunday demanded the formation of a judicial commission to probe the alleged rigging in the elections 2018.

Addressing the media outside PIMS where ex-PM Nawaz Sharif is under medical treatment, former minister Khawaja Asif said that the PML-N has demanded a judicial commission “comprising only non-PCO judges”.

Moreover, former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal, while referring to the elections as controversial, said the PML-N would decide on oath-taking after consultations with the major opposition parties.

Moreover, the PML-N leaders have warned that they will “not spare anyone” if anything happened to ailing Nawaz who was shifted from Adiala Jail to the Islamabad hospital PIMS after his health deteriorated.



