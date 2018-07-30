Fresh wet spell likely to start by August 6: NDMA

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority’s (NDMA), in its daily monsoon report, said that a fresh wet spell is likely to start from August 6 while the prevailing spell would likely to decrease from July 31 to August 1.

According to the report, no significant rainfall has been reported during last 24 hours. Pakistan Meteorological Department’s (PMD) forecast for the next 24 hours predicts, “Mainly dry weather expected over most parts of the Country, however isolated thunderstorm and rain is expected over the upper catchments of all the major Rivers along with Kohat, Bannu, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore and Dera Ghazi Khan (D.G. Khan) divisions.”

The report said that during the last 24 hours 2 deaths and 3 houses were damaged in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) due to heavy monsoon rains.

The road situation according to National Highways Authority (NHA) and respective provinces Karakoram Highway (KKH) and Gilgit-Skardu road were restored by Frontier Works Organization (FWO) on 29 July 2018, Shimshal Valley Road at Phurjrik was blocked while work is in progress to restore the road, road to Batswat village, Tehsil Ishkoman, District Ghizer as work is in progress to restore the road by district administration. However, the report claimed that all other roads and railway routes across the country are clear.

NDMA, in view of ongoing monsoon spell and considering the weather forecast by PMD and relevant stakeholders, has advised to remain on Alert and ensure timely clearance of sewerage and drainage system in all major cities including Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Lahore, Multan and Peshawar by all stakeholders.

It has issued alert to Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Punjab considering possibility of rains in D G Khan Division, vulnerable communities especially along hill torrents to be sensitized for requisite precautionary measures.