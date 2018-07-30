Elections process completed successfully across country: ECP spokesman

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Spokesperson Nadeem Qasim on Monday said that the election process had been completed successfully all over the country, which was more free, fair and transparent as compared to the past.

He said that post-election reservations by the losing candidates were a routine matter and the ECP was addressing all the complaints about the election results according to the law.

Talking to a local TV channel, he said that foreign observers had also acknowledged that the elections were held in a free, fair and transparent manner in the country.

He said that ECP had permitted recounting of votes in 26 constituencies.

Nadeem Qasim said the ECP was fully empowered and its functioning was much better as compared to other countries.

He said the Result Transmission System (RTS) was introduced first time in the history and despite some technical faults in RTS, 90 per cent results were announced on time.

Replying to a question, he said that reasons for the rejection of votes were illiterate voters, double stamping and cross marks on the ballot papers.