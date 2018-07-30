Defence minister visits naval HQs, calls on Admiral Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Defence Naeem Khalid Lodhi visited the Naval Headquarters and called on Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, said a statement issued by the Directorate of Public Relations of the Pakistan Navy here.

Upon arrival at the Naval Headquarters, the Minister was received by Chief of the Naval Staff. A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Navy clad in ceremonial dress presented him guard of honour. The visiting dignitary was then introduced to Principal Staff Officers.

Later, the minister was called on the naval chief in his office. During the meeting, professional matters of mutual interest and the Pakistan Navy’s role in the Regional Maritime Security and Operational Development in the Indian Ocean region came under discussion.