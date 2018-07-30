﻿ CNN reporter receives ‘torrent of abuse’ for interviewing Reham Khan | Pakistan Today

CNN reporter receives ‘torrent of abuse’ for interviewing Reham Khan

42 mins ago BY News Desk

In case you missed out, Imran Khan’s former wife Reham Khan has been in the line of fire of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf supporters for an autobiography she wrote on her life.

Ever since PTI won the majority seats in the 2018 General Elections, Reham Khan has been sharing her views on the matter and recently made an appearance on CNN to discuss the elections, where was interviewed by CNN International reporter, Hannah Vaughan Jones, who later revealed that she received a lot of hate online for this interview.

In a Twitter post, the CNN reporter shared, “Received torrent of abuse for iv with Reham Khan, CNN. For the record, she was invited as she has unique insight into Imran Khan and is engaged, articulate about Pakistan. Shame on those who would silence free speech with hatred & disgusting language.”

Apart from sending hate messages, people on Twitter also demanded why Jemima wasn’t invited instead of Reham. To this Jones replied that “My understanding is that we also invited Jemima Khan. She was unavailable.”

However, people continued to hurl abuses and ask why Reham was invited. Jones replied to a few of the Twitter users and schooled them on the concept of democracy.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time that women have been targeted like this. They are often at the receiving end of online abuse and hate.



