500-bed Cant Hospital to be functional soon: RCB

RAWALPINDI: Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sibtain Raza has said that the Cantonment General Hospital (CGH) is being made a state-of-the-art health facility which will soon be made a fully functional 500 bed hospital.

Talking to media, he said that the latest machinery was being procured for the hospital to cater needs of the residents. He said that it was 80-bed hospital in the past and due to hectic efforts of former CEO Dr Saima Shah, its up-gradation project was started.

Qualified and experienced doctors have been appointed purely on merit and the hospital will soon serve as a teaching hospital of the Raheel Sharif Medical and Dental College. The Cantonment Hospital has become number one health facility in Cantt hospitals of the country.

He said that it would be a gift for the residents from RCB. To a question, he said that there was no change in the service structure of doctors and paramedics of the hospital and they would be provided all possible facilities. He said that a group of doctors and paramedics who have vested interest were propagating against the project.

They are trying to create problems to foil the efforts being made for a fully function health facility, he said. He said that no one would be allowed to take law into their hands and play with the interest of the residents and the patients. RCB is undertaking number of initiatives to improve healthcare delivery system in the area.

All out efforts are being made to provide the quality emergency, diagnostics and therapeutic Health services to people of the area. In the last fiscal year, the RCB spent Rs180 million on the improvement of the structure, sewerage lines and elevators.

The RCB has prepared a plan to activate 14 departments in the hospital, including medicines, ear, nose and throat (ENT), eye, gynae, cardiology, emergency. Under the plan, the RCB would install electric incinerators in the hospital to dispose of medical waste.