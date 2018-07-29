Won’t become part of PTI-led govt, says MQM’s Faisal Subzwari

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Faisal Subzwari on Sunday has alleged that the election 2018 was rigged and announced that the MQM would not become part of a government led by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

MQM leader Faisal Subzwari also said that he is going to Islamabad with petitions to hold vote recounts in different constituencies, adding that Farooq Sattar adopted the party’s stance in the all-party conference (APC).

Subzwari added that MQM’s workers have been summoned for a key meeting during which a strategy for protest will be devised.

Earlier, PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s close aid Jehangir Tareen was scheduled to visit Karachi after Tareen spoke with MQM Convenor Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui via telephone to discuss the party’s position on joining the new government.

According to Siddiqui, who acknowledged the invite, the final decision will be made by the MQM Rabita Committee.

Important leaders from the PTI have initiated contact with various parties and independent candidates to form a coalition government.

Moreover, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had announced final results of all the constituencies of the national and provincial assemblies.

PTI won 116 of the 270 National Assembly (NA) seats, emerging as the largest political party in the country.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) grabbed 64 seats, while the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) bagged 43 NA seats.

Moreover, the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) secured 12 seats and the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), Balochistan National Party (BNP), MQM and the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) have secured 4, 3, 6 and 4 seats respectively.

The Awami National Party (ANP), Awami Muslim League (AML), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaniyat and Jamhoori Watan Party (JWP) have also grabbed one NA seat each.