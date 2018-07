about 1 hour ago BY INP

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Karachi Chapter President Saeed Ghani on Sunday contradicted news of his resignation.

In a tweet, Ghani said that he has not tendered his resignation from the party post.

Earlier on November 30 in 2017, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto had named Ghani as PPP Karachi chapter president.

The PPP has once again emerged as the dominant force on Sindh’s political scene by winning a simple majority of 71 seats.