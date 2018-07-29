PML-N seeks PML-Q’s support to form govt in Punjab

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has reached out to the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) to garner the support required to form a provincial government in Punjab.

PML-N leader Sardar Ayaz Sadiq reached out to PML-Q leader and former Punjab chief minister Pervaiz Elahi seeking support in the provincial assembly.

Earlier on Saturday, PML-N President and former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif had sought Pakistan People’s party’s (PPP) support for the same.

The PML-N had met PPP’s Makhdoom Ahmed Mahmood in this regard.

The PPP stalwart had maintained that both the PML-N and PPP had in the past signed a charter of democracy and could work together in the future as well.

Moreover, The PML-N president is also scheduled to meet PPP leader and former National Assembly leader of the opposition Khurshid Shah on Sunday.