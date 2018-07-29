Imran wishes to take oath publicly at D-Chowk: sources

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and prime minister-elect Imran Khan has expressed his wish to take oath in public at D-Chowk in Islamabad, reported 92 News Channel on Saturday.

In 2014, PTI conducted its 126-day long sit-in at D-Chowk against the rigging in general elections 2018.

According to the media report, the other options, including Parade Ground in the capital, are also under consideration. PTI chief wants to set a new example in national politics, the channel reported, adding the final decision in this regard will depend on security clearance.

The central leadership of PTI has also supported the suggestion and final decision will be announced in the next couple of days.

Earlier, former prime minister and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) founder Zulfiqar Bhutto took his oath publicly.