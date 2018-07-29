CJP orders to recover salary amount from Punjab companies’ CEOs in 10 days

LAHORE: The investigation of Punjab companies’ scandal is currently underway and Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Sunday referred the case to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and ordered to recover the hefty salary amount from the CEOs within 10 days.

The case was heard by a three-member bench headed by the CJP in Lahore, where the Punjab chief secretary, DG NAB and CEOs of all Punjab companies were present.

Earlier on March 24, CJP Nisar took suo moto notice of the high salaries given to officers working in 56 companies of Punjab.

During the hearing at the apex court Lahore registry, the CJP sought details of the matter from Punjab Chief Secretary.

The chief justice said, “The country should not be handed over to contractors like the East India Company and no one would be allowed to distribute the country’s resources like that.”

The chief secretary informed the court that the Punjab government has constituted 50 companies.

To this, the chief justice said that they had handed everything to the private sector.

“Leave the government if you cannot work with diligence. We will not let the public money go waste,” he remarked and added that the highest officer of the provincial government i.e the chief secretary is taking around Rs 200,000 and the former employees appointed in these companies are charging more salaries even that of from the high court judge.

Separately, the CJP also heard the illegal appointment case of Lahore College of Women University Vice Chancellor Dr Uzma and dismissed her from the post. He ordered the appointment of a senior professor as a provisional VC and appointment of permanent one within one month.