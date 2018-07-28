Another spat between Qureshi and Tareen, but PTI denies

–Shah Mahmood Qureshi irked by Jehangir Tareen’s meeting with Salman Naeem, who won election against PTI vice chairman on PP seat

The comfortable victory of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Centre, and perhaps in Punjab too, hasn’t curbed the internal differences among the higher ranks.

According to media reports on Saturday, the latest spat between Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Jehangir Khan Tareen erupted after the former’s dream of becoming Punjab chief minister was shattered by independent candidate Salman Naeem in PP-217 during 2018 polls. The PTI vice chairman had lost to Naeem in Multan’s constituency.

The conflict occurred when Tareen met the independent candidate Naeem and invited him to join the party, the reports claimed, adding that fumed Qureshi inquired why Tareen had met with the candidate who was faced allegations of violating the party’s code of conduct. Owing to the same violations, Naeem was denied the PTI ticket to contest elections on the provincial assembly seat.

According to reports, Qureshi expressed anger over the meeting between Tareen and Salman Naeem, questioning what message was the former secretary general of the party giving to other members by meeting a person who had violated the party discipline.

However, the PTI has denied the reports of a rift between the two crucial party members.

Addressing the media, PTI leader Naeemul Haq said that Tareen has toured Punjab and has contacted all independent candidates for an alliance. “There are rumours of differences between Qureshi and Tareen, the party is strongly united under the leadership of Imran Khan.”

This is not the first time that a spat between Qureshi and Tareen has been reported in media. In June, the two stalwarts had locked horns over the issue of the distribution of election ticket. PTI Chairman Imran Khan had admitted that different factions existed within his party, adding that Tareen and Qureshi have their groups in the party. He, however, expressed hope that this grouping would end once the PTI came into power.

In May, an exchange of harsh words took place between Qureshi and Tareen during a meeting of the party’s core group. According to reports, the two senior leaders traded barbs with each other over PTI member Rai Hassan Nawaz, whose disqualification came under discussion at the meeting by Qureshi.