Trump to host Abe as plans for North Korea summit gear up

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump will host Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the White House on June 7, officials said Tuesday, as preparations for an on-again-off-again summit with Kim Jong Un heated up.

“Since the president’s May 24th letter to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the North Koreans have been engaging,” said Press Secretary Sarah Sanders.

“The United States continues to actively prepare for President Trump’s expected summit with leader Kim in Singapore,” she said. “President Trump will meet with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan on June 7th here at the White House.”