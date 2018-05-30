PMSA team visits Indian Coast Guard HQ at New Delhi

KARACHI: A Pakistan Maritime Security Agency’s (PMSA) team headed by its Director General Rear Admiral Zakaur Rehman visited Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Headquarters at New Delhi and met with Director General ICG Rajendra Singh.

On the occasion, a guard of honour was presented to Pakistani officials, said a statement issued by the PMSA, here on Tuesday.

During the visit, it was set out that all the marine issues will be solved by mutual negotiation.

Rear Admiral Zakaur Rehman said: “We will promote the passion of well-wishing. Security of marine limitation is included in our obligation.”

The head of Indian Mission Director General ICG said that the visit of ICG Headquarters at New Dehli by Pakistan Maritime Security Agency holds bright prospect.

Marine affairs should be solved by mutual negotiation and passion of well-wishing is inevitable, he said.

In the event, ICG’s official presented a shield to DG PMSA Rear Admiral Zakaur Rehman.

It should be clear that the meeting was held under the provision of Memorandum of Understanding (M0U) which was signed by both agencies in 2005.