IHC reserves judgment in Kashmir Council case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court Tuesday reserved its judgment in a case regarding the abolishment of Kashmir Council and amendments in AJK Interim Act 1974.

A single bench of IHC, comprising Justice Aamer Farooq conducted hearing of the petition, moved by members of Kashmir Council including Sadiq Battali and others through their counsel Sardar Abdul Razzaq Advocate and A. Ammar Sehri. During the hearing, Ammar Sehri advocate contended before the court that the Kashmir Council was only the constitutional bridge between Pakistan and AJK.

He said in every democracy of the world, every Parliament has two Houses and Kashmir Council is the Senate of AJK. He argued that the stakeholders were not taken into confidence before formulation of constitutional draft. He argued that the amendments could cast implications regarding the security and defence issues. He said that AJK is very sensitive issue and requested the court to stop the incumbent government from taking this decision.

Justice Farooq remarked that it seemed that Federation had issued the notification in haste in a sensitive matter. The court reserved its judgment in the case after hearing arguments from both sides.