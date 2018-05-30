ICC committee recommends authority to match referee

ISLAMABAD: The International Cricket Council (ICC) Cricket Committee Tuesday recommended that the match referee will have the authority to downgrade or upgrade a level of offence or sanction in relation to specific Code of Conduct offences.

This was recommended in the ICC Cricket Committee headed by Chairman Anil Kumble that concluded its two-day meeting in Mumbai on Tuesday, said a press release issued.

The Committee has also made recommendations around the toss in Test cricket and ICC World Test Championship playing conditions. The Cricket Committee has made a series of recommendations to be shared with the Chief Executives’ Committee in June as part of the collective desire to create a culture of respect and protect the spirit of the game.

The recommendations included giving greater authority and support to match officials; greater leadership accountability for Boards and team support staff; clear expectations for the treatment of visiting teams particularly around practice facilities, warm-up matches and logistical arrangements and greater education for all young players on the history and spirit of the game.

In relation to specific Code of Conduct offences, the committee also recommended raising the sanctions associated with ball tampering; creating a new offence for offensive, personal, insulting, offensive or orchestrated abuse; the consideration of the introduction of a new offence of attempting to gain an unfair advantage; creating a code of respect.

The Committee also discussed whether the toss should be automatically awarded to the visiting team but felt that it was an integral part of Test cricket which forms part of the narrative of the game.

However, in acknowledging that the preparation of Test pitches that could provide a risk to the competitiveness of the ICC World Test Championship, the Committee urged Members to continue to focus on the delivery of pitches that provide a better balance between bat and ball in line.

The Committee also recommended a points system for the consideration of the ICC Chief Executives’ Committee. The Committee recommended that points should only be awarded for each match and not a series win. As part of this, it was proposed that there was a draw-win ratio of 0.33:1, so a draw gives each team a third of the available points. It was also agreed to propose a reserve day for the ICC World Test Championship final to enable any time lost through bad weather to be made up.