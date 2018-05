RAWALPINDI: As many as 50 huts were gutted after a fire broke out on Tuesday in Ratta Amral.

According to Rescue 1122 official, teams rushed to the scene and started the rescue operation.

The fire went out of control and engulfed over 50 huts, causing residents to flee for their lives, In the fire, the goods worth several lakhs was gutted. However, no loss of life was reported, the reason of fire was not determined, the official added.